Benny Reid Davis

May 16, 1949 - November 2, 2020

Mint Hill , North Carolina - Rick Davis, 71 passed away on the 2nd of November, 2020. He was an active member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Mint Hill where he was a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday school class. He served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder, Boy Scout leader, and participated in many church activities and programs. Rick worked in the Trucking industry for over 50 years and owner of Davis Trucking. He is survived by his loving wife Karen of 51 years. His children Matthew Davis (Tina) of Deerfield, IL, Andrew Davis (Amy). He was Papa Ricky to his grandchildren: Christian and Dylan Wood of Pembroke, NC and his beloved springer spaniel, Maggie; brother, Steve Davis (Emily), sisters: Gail Gaddy (Todd), Cathy Davis and beloved nieces and nephews: Christy Davis, Michael Davis (Julie), Amanda and Jennifer Gaddy. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Nell and Benny Davis and his grandson Austin Wood. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, the 6th of November, 2020 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services, 727 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dr. Marshall McMillan for his years of care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Columbarium Fund at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.