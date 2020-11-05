1/1
Benny Reid Davis
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benny Reid Davis
May 16, 1949 - November 2, 2020
Mint Hill , North Carolina - Rick Davis, 71 passed away on the 2nd of November, 2020. He was an active member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Mint Hill where he was a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday school class. He served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder, Boy Scout leader, and participated in many church activities and programs. Rick worked in the Trucking industry for over 50 years and owner of Davis Trucking. He is survived by his loving wife Karen of 51 years. His children Matthew Davis (Tina) of Deerfield, IL, Andrew Davis (Amy). He was Papa Ricky to his grandchildren: Christian and Dylan Wood of Pembroke, NC and his beloved springer spaniel, Maggie; brother, Steve Davis (Emily), sisters: Gail Gaddy (Todd), Cathy Davis and beloved nieces and nephews: Christy Davis, Michael Davis (Julie), Amanda and Jennifer Gaddy. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Nell and Benny Davis and his grandson Austin Wood. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, the 6th of November, 2020 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services, 727 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dr. Marshall McMillan for his years of care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Columbarium Fund at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ellington Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved