Bernard "Bernie" Gold, age 91, died on August 5, 2019 at his home in Charlotte. He was born September 12, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Albert Gold and Fannie Lakovich Gold. Bernie grew up in Philadelphia and was a veteran. He fought in World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. Bernie then graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in June of 1950. Bernie was an executive in the textile manufacturing business for most of his career. He spent many years in Fairmount, Georgia and worked for Aldon Rug Mills, Astro Dye Works, Inc. and Bomar Industries. Bernie had many talents and hobbies, and among other things, he was a pilot of small planes, an equestrian, a talented photographer and avid cyclist.



He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Louis White, and his beloved first wife of forty-one years, Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Hopkins Gold. Bernie was fortunate to have a second chance at love when he met Sharon Marguerite Horne in 2003 at age 76. They married on July 10, 2004 and enjoyed eleven years together filled with fine wine and cuisine that Sharon artfully prepared. Together, they shared their passion for beautiful classical music, both at Sharon's "Tree Home" and at the Charlotte Symphony. Sharon died after a brief illness in October of 2015 and Bernie remained in Charlotte in their tranquil home for the balance of his life.



He is survived by his stepson, James "Jim" Gold (wife, Cathy, son, Charles Bernard, and daughter, Bernadette Kathleen Constant and her three children, Benjamin, Zoe and James) and Sharon's grandchildren, Elizabeth Kilbride and Skyler Smith. He is also survived by dear life-long friend, James "Jim" Loveland. He was grateful for the support and kindness of friends, Denia Danford, Terry Gaar, Kristi Carter Smith and Linda Vengroff, as well as the support and care from his neighbors in Sardis Hills. He further expressed his appreciation and gratitude to financial advisor, John Parker, geriatric care managers, Jennifer Szakaly and Marilyn Morenz, and special caregivers who went over and above, namely, David DuFresne, Christi Offstein, Rosemary Patton and Sabina Kurumush.



Memorial services celebrating Bernie's life will be private.



Donations in Bernie's memory can be made to the Charlotte Symphony, 128 S. Tryon Street Ste. 350, Charlotte, NC 28202.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





