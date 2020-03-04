Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernardine Anita Kelliehan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bernardine Anita Kelliehan of Charlotte, was born on April 2, 1946 in Mount Kisco, New York to Wilhelmenia and William Watkins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Wilhelmenia Allen, her youngest brother, Alphonzo Allen, Jr., and her oldest son, Jerry Wesley Greenwood, Jr. She is survived by her husband Walter Kelliehan, Jr. As the oldest of four children, she is further survived by her brother Charles Watkins (Mary) of Laurel, MD and her sister Laura Kelly (Richard) of Greensboro, NC. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children Rachel Greenwood, Thomas Greenwood (Sheila), La Shaira Fullwood, Zaire Price and Zura Martino, Walter Kelliehan III, and Kimberlee Kelliehan. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 6, 2020 at Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC. Family visitation will begin at 11am with service following at 12pm. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Kelliehan may be viewed Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.

