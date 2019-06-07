Berner Thomassen passed away peacefully at 92 years old on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Harriet Thomassen, cherished father to Elayn Alterman, Joanne Potter (and husband Cary) Grace Marotti (and husband David) Harry Thomassen (and wife Martha). He and Harriet had 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren - a wonderful legacy.
A funeral service will be held in his honor in the chapel at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 8947 Albermarle Road in Charlotte on Sunday, June 9, 2019 - viewing at 1:00 pm and service at 1:30 pm, interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Pleasant Hills Children's Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, TX 75840.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 7, 2019