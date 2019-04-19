Bernice E. Ferguson age 82 passed away on April 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12pm, visitation 11am Saturday at Canaan Christian Church 1713 Sunset Rd. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice D. Ferguson.
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2019