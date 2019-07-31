Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice D. Hellstrand. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bernice Hellstrand, 88, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Charlotte. She was born on April 20, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, but was raised in Chicago and called it her home town. She was the only daughter of the late George and Emma Becker (nee Pinke) and beloved wife of her late husband, Albin E. Hellstrand.



As a young girl, Bernice lived in several cities until the Becker family settled in Chicago, IL. When she was 8 years old, her family suffered a severe car accident in which her father, George, was killed. She survived with her brother and mother, who owned a dress shop in Roscoe Village.



Bernice met and married the love of her life, Albin, in Chicago. They were married for 60 years.



Bernice and Albin had a happy and productive life together that involved living in Chicago, Joliet IL, Detroit MI, Arlington Heights IL, Raleigh NC and finally Charlotte NC. Bernice was so impressed with the warmth and hospitality they found in Charlotte and was proud to call Charlotte home for over 40 years.



Family, church and friends were always at the center of life for Bernice. She had high expectations and always tried to lead by example. Bernice and Al found a home at Ascension Lutheran Church and stayed devoted members through the years.



Bernice is survived by her three children, Robert, JoAnne (Lida) and George; her grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jeannine (Russell), Jonathan, Kelly (Lida), Jamie (Matthews), Eric and Tyler; her great-grandchildren, Tommy (Matthews), Alex (Matthews), Charlotte (Matthews), Morganna Reid, and Tristan Singleton.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Albin, and her grandson, Kenneth Lida III (Trey).



The service to honor her life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1225 East Morehead St., Charlotte. (



Memorial contributions may be made to: Ascension Lutheran Church.



Condolences may be offered at





