Bernice Odell (Wallace) Ledford
1928 - 2020
Bernice W. Ledford, age 91, of Charlotte, NC died on May 8, 2020. Bernice was born September 6, 1928 in Piedmont, SC. She graduated from Piedmont High School and Anderson School of Nursing with extensive courses at Duke University.

Bernice is survived by her sons Mike (Ginger) Ledford and Mark (Karen) Ledford; plus four grandchildren Brian, Erica, Greyson and Camden Ledford; brothers Wilborn (Margaret) Wallace, Bradley (Louise) Wallace and Bill (Faye) Wallace.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Dennis Ledford, parents J. Louis and Margie M. Wallace, brother Jesse L. Wallace and sister Delphine Hope.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel with a Visitation beginning at 12:00 pm, and the Funeral to start at 1:00 pm in the Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held immediately afterwards at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daughters of The Nile foundation (of which she was a member for 33 years) 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731-2817.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Services
MAY
14
Funeral
01:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Services
MAY
14
Graveside service
Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Scott Brown
