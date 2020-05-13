Bernice W. Ledford, age 91, of Charlotte, NC died on May 8, 2020. Bernice was born September 6, 1928 in Piedmont, SC. She graduated from Piedmont High School and Anderson School of Nursing with extensive courses at Duke University.
Bernice is survived by her sons Mike (Ginger) Ledford and Mark (Karen) Ledford; plus four grandchildren Brian, Erica, Greyson and Camden Ledford; brothers Wilborn (Margaret) Wallace, Bradley (Louise) Wallace and Bill (Faye) Wallace.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Dennis Ledford, parents J. Louis and Margie M. Wallace, brother Jesse L. Wallace and sister Delphine Hope.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel with a Visitation beginning at 12:00 pm, and the Funeral to start at 1:00 pm in the Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held immediately afterwards at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daughters of The Nile foundation (of which she was a member for 33 years) 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731-2817.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 13, 2020.