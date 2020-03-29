Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert Byron Rogers. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Bert Byron Rogers, beloved husband of Jan Marie Boylston for twenty-two years, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Charlotte.



The son of a Welsh-Irish immigrant coal miner, Bert was born to Bert Rogers and Wilhelmina Madora Lytle Rogers on February 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. He spent his childhood in Gastonville, PA and Cleveland, OH, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1948. He enlisted in the



As a first generation American, Bert held a deep love and respect for the United States for the possibilities and opportunities it presents. He was the first in five generations not to go down into mines to earn a living. Bert appreciated all who have or are serving in the military or law enforcement. He was an avid sportsman, playing football, softball and fishing. Bert was a die-hard fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He was a voracious reader and loved to travel, most especially to Ireland where he always enjoyed the search for the best pour of Guinness. He also knew his way around the kitchen and grill, serving up traditional family favorites melted cheese and lip-smacking, finger-licking barbecue ribs. His wit was sharp and quick, and despite dementia, he was cracking wise with visitors up to a week prior to his death.



As a child of the depression, he knew poverty, which no doubt fueled a compassion for those less fortunate as well as the meaning of hard work. He often took on multiple jobs to provide for his family. Bert will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of integrity, who could fix or grow anything, set a high bar for himself and others and didn't suffer fools. Most important, he was a man of faith who always trusted he was exactly where God intended him to be and confident in the promise of his Savior Jesus Christ of his place in the life eternal.



Bert was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Bud Lytle, Fred Lytle, Myrtle Lytle East and Juanita Lytle King; his first wife, Theresa Czalkiewicz Rogers; eldest daughter, Susan Rogers Finnan; and daughter-in-law, Glenda Rogers.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Nancy (David) Andexler of North Royalton, OH, Bert B. Rogers, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Christine (Alan Hardy) Sieggreen of Saginaw, MI, Theresa Rogers of Mentor, OH, Timothy (Beth) Rogers of Binghamton, NY, Trudi (Matt) Sauve of Charlevoix, MI; and son-in-law, Bob Finnan of Medina, OH. Bert is also survived by twenty-four grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Memory and Movement Charlotte, your local animal shelter or a .



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID19 Pandemic.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.









