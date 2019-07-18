Mr. Bert Stanford Forsythe, age 73, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Chaplain Joel Rayfield and Brent Taylor with burial to follow in the White Oak Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00 -3:00 PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Forsythe was born July 25, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA a son of the late Bert and Evelyn Forsythe and spent his formative years in Sierra Vista, AZ. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a retired history teacher with Charlotte - Mecklenburg Schools. Bert enjoyed reading, watching movies, playing chess, and buying and selling collectible stamps.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Wilkerson Forsythe of the home; sister, Leslie Ouellette and husband, Richard of Columbia, SC; nephews, Larry Ouellette of Columbia, SC and Richie Oullette of Charleston, SC; and his beloved cat, "Breezy."
Memorials may be made to White Oak Presbyterian Church, c/o Linda Morton, 6947 Angelus Road, Ruby, SC 29741 or to an Animal .
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 18, 2019