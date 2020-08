Age 92 of Charlotte NC passed away on 8/23/2020 at Atrium Healthcare Facility. Her home going service will be held on Sunday 8/30/2030 at 1 pm at Alexander Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation viewing will also be held at Alexander from 12pm-1pm. Flowers and gifts can be sent through their website directly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store