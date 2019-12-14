Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha (Trotnic) Woicik. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Trotnic Woicik, 96, of Charlotte, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte. Bertha was born on August 16,1923, in the tiny coal mining town of Mineral, Kansas, the twelfth of fourteen children of Slovenian immigrants. Despite her impoverished upbringing, her elder siblings encouraged her education and she graduated from West Mineral High School in 1940. She went on to secretarial school in Joplin, Missouri, and found work with an insurance company in Kansas City. She soon met the love of her life, Joseph Woicik, a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota. They married in Kansas City in 1943 and moved to California after the birth of their first child. Bertha took on the role of homemaker and mother to four children while Joseph pursued a career in chemical engineering. Her many interests included her Catholic faith, her family, sewing, bridge, bowling and gardening. She and Joseph enjoyed 50 years of married life until his death in 1993. Bertha is survived by three of her four children: Steven (wife Karen) Woicik of Prescott, AR; Susan (husband Michael) Ham of Charlotte NC; and Richard Woicik of San Diego, CA. She is additionally survived by four grandchildren: Thomas, Andrew, Joseph, and Stephanie, and by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Helena Trotnic, all of her siblings, and her daughter Carole Marsh formerly of Cincinnati, OH. Bertha spent her last years at the Brighton Gardens Senior Living in Charlotte, NC. The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens for their care, and also Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their compassion and support. Bertha will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Mission Hills Catholic Cemetery in Mission Hills, CA, on Monday, December 16, 2019. For further details and to share memories, photos and condolences, please visit her online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 14, 2019

