Bess Peterson, 98, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Plantation Estates. Born in Oxford, NC, on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1922, Bess was the youngest daughter of the late Samuel and Bessie Overton Usry; and beloved wife of her late husband, Robert A. Peterson, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
She attended East Carolina University. It was in Greenville, NC, that she met Robert (Bob) who was a visiting Marine from Camp Lejeune. When a friend fell ill, Bess was asked to take Bob to the dance and some of her first words to him were "you better behave yourself." She found Bob to be a perfect gentleman and wonderful dancer. They married a few years later before welcoming two daughters.
For more than 20 years Bess worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools overseeing school cafeterias. Since moving to Charlotte in 1959, she was an active member of Sardis Presbyterian Church.
Bess was a beloved mother and grandmother, known for her wit, her twinkly eyes and getting tickled at jokes, often to the point of tears. She loved animals, an absorbing book and a quality pound cake. Bess will be remembered for her comforting hugs, enduring optimism and genuine curiosity in and devotion to her family and community.
Bess is survived by her daughter, Patricia McCorkle and husband, Kevin; Jane Taylor and her husband, Mark; and her grandchildren, Ryan McCorkle, Hannah Taylor, Laura Crawford and her husband, Steve, Jesse Taylor, and Josh McCorkle.
Her family is deeply appreciative of the nurses and staff at Plantation Estates for their years of care and kindness. Bess considered them "angels."
The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, October 22 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local food bank of your choice.
