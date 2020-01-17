Bessie Mclendon Gatewood, daughter of the late Charlie McCoy and Dorothy R. Sanders, and wife of the late Haywood J. Gatewood passed away from this life on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.
Mrs. Gatewood was employed by the Anson County Department of Social Services for 22 years.
She is survived by four loving children, Judge Sophia Gatewood Crawford, Wadesboro; Ms. Olivia Gatewood, Rougemont; Dr. Algie Gatewood (Elaine), Burlington; and Mr. Lawrence Gatewood (Lynnda), Wadesboro; two sisters, Mrs. Faye Lassiter and Mrs. Evelyn Ruth McCarter; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Easter Gatewood Rhue; her adored host of beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 17, 2020