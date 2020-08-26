Bessie Sosebee Rich, 92, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born December 19, 1927 in Gordon County, GA. to the late Marvin and Callie Sosebee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Solomon Howard Rich and eldest daughter, LaQuita Rich Austin (Dwight). She is survived by children Adrian Rich and Sherri Rich Helms (William). In addition, she leaves her legacy with grandchildren, Donyelle Austin Coalson, Cortney Austin Hliva, Sarah Helms Meade, Joseph Helms and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:00 a.m. at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park; the family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Midwood Baptist Church; 2029 Mecklenburg Avenue Charlotte, NC. Full obituary can be viewed at www.mcewenfs.com
.