1/1
Bessie Sosebee Rich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Sosebee Rich, 92, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born December 19, 1927 in Gordon County, GA. to the late Marvin and Callie Sosebee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Solomon Howard Rich and eldest daughter, LaQuita Rich Austin (Dwight). She is survived by children Adrian Rich and Sherri Rich Helms (William). In addition, she leaves her legacy with grandchildren, Donyelle Austin Coalson, Cortney Austin Hliva, Sarah Helms Meade, Joseph Helms and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:00 a.m. at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park; the family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Midwood Baptist Church; 2029 Mecklenburg Avenue Charlotte, NC. Full obituary can be viewed at www.mcewenfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved