Beth Engel Goodman (1936 - 2019)
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC
29708
(803)-802-7788
Obituary
Beth Engel Goodman, 83, of Charlotte, NC, died April 30, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 12, 1936 in Charlotte and was the only child of the late Howard and Isabel Engel.

Beth retired from Belk, Inc. after a 36 year career. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Goodman; daughter, Vickie Wallace (Victor) of Salisbury; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Scott Moses.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC. Family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2019
