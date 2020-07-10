Elizabeth "Beth" Putnam Hamrick, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on April 19, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Avery Jennings and Kathryn Stone Putnam. Beth was a member of First Baptist Church where she was the former president of the Women's Missionary Union. Currently she was the organist at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Beth also taught Vacation Bible School at numerous churches in Cleveland County. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in teaching at UNC-Greensboro and she taught at a number of schools in Cleveland County. Beth was a member of the Chicora Club Book Club, the Cecilia Music Club and was chairman of their scholarship committee. Her love for teaching and music allowed her to be a private piano teacher to numerous students. Beth enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and being with her family. In addition to her parents, Beth is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Avery Putnam.
Beth is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Wilson Hamrick; two daughters, Liz Hamrick of Charlotte, and Kathy Ritcher and husband Gary of Harrisonburg VA.; two grandsons, Cameron Ritcher of Richmond VA and Douglas Ritcher of Harrisonburg VA
Graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
