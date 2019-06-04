Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsey Crouse (Guerrant) Arnett. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-568-0023 Send Flowers Obituary

Betsey Guerrant Arnett, 81, died May 30, 2019 at Carrington Place Rehabilitation Center in Matthews. She was born April 23, 1938 in Winston-Salem, NC to Thomas Connally Guerrant, Jr. and Ruth Emily Crouse Guerrant.



Her family moved to Charlotte in 1941 where she attended local public schools and graduated from Myers Park High School in 1956. Betsey was the seventh continuous generation of her Moravian family to graduate from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC.



She majored in biology and graduated with honors. After college she moved to the Atlanta area and became a teacher in the Fulton County School System. There she met Charles Hugh Arnett. They were married at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte in 1961. The Arnetts moved to Charlotte where they became a part of the community and raised their three sons. Later Betsey taught biology and science at Charlotte Catholic High School.



She grew up in the Moravian church at Little Church on the Lane in Charlotte. As a young girl she was very interested in science, music and art. Her love of horses led to competing in shows and teaching horseback riding at summer camps in the NC mountains. As an adult Betsey continued her creative and educational journey by becoming a skilled artist and illustrator; writing Haiku poetry; hunting for fossils in Montana and eastern NC; rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon three times on scientific and photographic trips; volunteering at Discovery Place as a lab technician and fossil curator for 29 years; supporting Old Salem and its Moravian traditions; and becoming a master gardener. She was the family matriarch, researcher and historian. Betsey's greatest joy was being with family and friends at the Catawba Yacht Club on Lake Wylie and vacation and fishing trips to Cape Hatteras and Sunset Beach.



She is survived by her husband Hugh of 58 years; sons Chip Arnett (Briana), Tom Arnett (April), David Arnett (Sharon); grandsons Joseph, Michael, Chase, Alexander; brothers Tom Guerrant (Mary Moon), Bill Guerrant (Ellen); and, many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service to honor Betsey will be held on Monday, June 10, 7pm at Carolina Funeral and Cremation Center, 5505 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC. The family will greet friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may by made to The American Red Cross, Salvation Army or a .



