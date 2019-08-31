Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy Buchanan Capps. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Graveside service 11:00 AM Charlotte Memorial Gardens 7632 Hood Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betsy Buchanan Capps, 92, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Aldersgate Assisted Living Facility in Charlotte, NC.



Born in Raleigh, NC, she was the sole child of the late Thomas Roy and Ruby Sadler Buchanan. Mrs. Capps was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and subsequently attended St. Mary's College.



She retired after twenty years from Carolina Surgical Clinic of Charlotte. What Mrs. Capps did not retire from was the constant love and caring for her family. She cherished every member of her family equally and was most happy when all her children and grandchildren were together for major holidays. Mrs. Capps was truly a person of quiet dignity and class who was incapable of saying anything negative about anyone. She truly respected all. To know her was to love her gentle soul.



Mrs. Capps was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lloyd V. Capps as well as her parents. She is survived by her son, Stephen Lloyd Capps of Charlotte; daughter, Patricia Kerley and husband Ted, of Mint Hill and daughter Betsy Phillips and husband Tal of Wake Forest; three grandchildren, Kelli Nelson and husband David of Wake Forest, Lisa Caudle and husband Scott of Oak Island, and Tal Phillips, III and wife Lisa of Canton, GA. Additionally, she is survived by six great grandchildren who will miss the times they could have further shared with a woman who made everyone who knew her a better person.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte, NC 28215 with the Reverend Arnold Kessler officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 1420 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.



Condolences may be offered online at





