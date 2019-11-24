Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Sue Davis. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173 Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Sue Davis Davis, age 82, of Monroe NC died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Hospice of Union County.



Bette Sue was born in Monroe on July 17, 1937 and was the daughter of the late George Wesley and Dorcas Williamson Davis. She graduated from Monroe High School and from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. She was an elementary teacher in Winston Salem NC and in Charlotte NC, owner of Davis Gallery and Gifts, and a real estate agent. She was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and on various committees. She served on the Monroe City School Board for 8 1/2 years, the Downtown Monroe Board of Directors and the Union County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Edward (Bill) Davis, children Elizabeth (Betsy) Davis Wisniewski (husband Clay) of Goldsboro NC, Deborah Davis Steele of Charlotte NC, and William Wesley (Wes) Davis (wife Kirsten) of Winston-Salem NC and grandchildren Anna Kathleen Wisniewski, Jonathan (Jack) William Wisniewski, Margaret (Maggie) Jane Davis, Davis Kate Steele and Georgia Anne Davis. Also surviving her are her brother, Thomas Wesley Davis (wife Jean) of Charlotte NC, and nieces Katherine Davis Honeycutt of Charlotte NC and Elizabeth Davis DeMeyere of San Antonio TX. Additional survivors include numerous cousins and special friends.



Her memorial service will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 801 South Hayne Street, Monroe at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 with visitation prior to the service in Central Hall from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM. Memorials may be given to Central United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Union County, 700 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe NC 28110. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the family.

