Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Hendricks Cone. View Sign

Bettie Hendricks Cone, age 81, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019. Born in Greensboro, NC in 1938, she spent her early years in Roanoke, VA and the Mid West. A 1956 graduate from Greensboro Senior High School, she moved to Charlotte in 1965. She married Ceasar and raised their two children in Charlotte.



Bettie was a treasure. She was an enthusiastic painter, proprietor of Affordable Interiors and Design, and a wonderful loving mother of her two "perfect" children, Butch and Ashley. She was a doting and entertaining grandmother to her grandson Quinn. She was a perfect mother-in-law to Jennifer.



Bettie was known for her "subtle as a freight train" opinions and possessed no filter, which her friends found endearing. She wasn't a touchy feely person, but you knew if she yelled at you just how much she loved you. She really loved her husband.



Bettie was notorious for her driving style. Whether it a tree or concrete bollard she hit, it was never her fault they were hit. She enjoyed making her famous cheesecake, especially for her favorite sons birthday. You could always find her in her chair in the den watching HGTV or Lifetime. She never met a Hallmark movie she didn't enjoy. She was a tough lady. In the past eight years she had recovered from a broken knee cap, abdominal aortic aneurysm, broken shoulder, detached retina, broken arm, total shoulder replacement and just recently had a lumpectomy for



Friends are invited to a casual drop by at the home on Monday, April 8, 2019 between 2pm and 4pm.There will be a private burial at the White Oak Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the .





Bettie Hendricks Cone, age 81, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019. Born in Greensboro, NC in 1938, she spent her early years in Roanoke, VA and the Mid West. A 1956 graduate from Greensboro Senior High School, she moved to Charlotte in 1965. She married Ceasar and raised their two children in Charlotte.Bettie was a treasure. She was an enthusiastic painter, proprietor of Affordable Interiors and Design, and a wonderful loving mother of her two "perfect" children, Butch and Ashley. She was a doting and entertaining grandmother to her grandson Quinn. She was a perfect mother-in-law to Jennifer.Bettie was known for her "subtle as a freight train" opinions and possessed no filter, which her friends found endearing. She wasn't a touchy feely person, but you knew if she yelled at you just how much she loved you. She really loved her husband.Bettie was notorious for her driving style. Whether it a tree or concrete bollard she hit, it was never her fault they were hit. She enjoyed making her famous cheesecake, especially for her favorite sons birthday. You could always find her in her chair in the den watching HGTV or Lifetime. She never met a Hallmark movie she didn't enjoy. She was a tough lady. In the past eight years she had recovered from a broken knee cap, abdominal aortic aneurysm, broken shoulder, detached retina, broken arm, total shoulder replacement and just recently had a lumpectomy for breast cancer . She had a great group of friends. Her favorite pastimes were complaining, yelling at Ceasar, and giving unsolicited advice regarding anything from how to break down a box to what shirt to wear. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ceasar; by her son Butch and his wife Jennifer; her daughter Ashley and her son Quinn; her sister Janina Logan, nieces and nephews and grand dogs.Friends are invited to a casual drop by at the home on Monday, April 8, 2019 between 2pm and 4pm.There will be a private burial at the White Oak Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations