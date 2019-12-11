Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Payne "Bettie" Houser. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Bettie, 96, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. She passed peacefully while in the devoted care of her resident nursing staff.



Born January 11, 1923 in Charlotte, Bettie was the 5th of 6 children of the late Thomas and Annie Payne of Charlotte, NC. Following graduation from Central High School, Bettie attended classes at Queens College (now Queens University).



Bettie and her late husband Douglas (Doug) served together in the Civil Service during World War II. They were also founding members of Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she served many enjoyable years as a kindergarten teacher, while Doug served as a church deacon.



She is survived by two children, Katherine Houser Harrison "Kathy" of Indian Trail, NC and Robert Douglas Houser "Bob" of Locust, NC. She also had two beloved grandchildren, Stephanie Paige Gurley and Andrew Paul Harrison, and two wonderful great-granddaughters, Tara and Savannah Gurley. All reside in Indian Trail. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A service to honor and celebrate Bettie's life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. Entombment will follow at Sharon Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Myers Park Baptist Church,



Condolences may be offered at





