Our beloved Betty Ammons Rogers, 71, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She fought her illness as she lived her life - fiercely - and showed unwavering resolve throughout.



A nurse anesthetist by trade, Betty never stopped caring for others. Her devotion to pediatric patients in her nearly 40 years at Novant Presbyterian Hospital was rivaled only by her love for her grandsons Parker and Charlie, the apples of her eye.



Betty was a loyal friend, devoted wife and mother, devout Christian and diehard Duke fan. If "La La" wasn't in the stands supporting Myers Park High or Country Day football where "Coach," her husband of 30 years, served as volunteer kicking coach, she was playing golf with dear friends at Quail Hollow Country Club.



She was a culinary whiz, who turned a holiday meal into a five-star affair. She was a gracious hostess, a thoughtful gift-giver, an elegant dresser, a talented knitter and a determined jigsaw puzzler.



She was a leader in her church, serving on the vestry at St. John's Episcopal Church. She traveled to Kenya on a mission trip in 2011. She served faithfully in her role as volunteer receptionist at Galilee Ministries, a meeting place for local refugees and immigrants where the motto "Welcome" was already a part of her character.



Born Jan. 14, 1948 in McRae, Ga., Rogers was the daughter of the late Neal and Daphne Dixon Ammons. She moved to Charlotte at age five with her family, including brother Rusty and sister Dale, the self-dubbed "Irish triplets," separated by just 27 months altogether.



Rogers graduated from Garinger High School in 1965 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1968. She completed her postgraduate nursing studies at the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia.



She was predeceased by her mother, Daphne Dale Ammons; father, Neal Arch Ammons; brother, Larry Neal "Rusty" Ammons; and stepson, Wade Barrow Rogers.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Larry Arch Rogers of Charlotte; daughter, Ashley S. Stiles (husband Warren C. Stiles); grandsons, Parker and Charlie Stiles of Charlotte; as well as stepchildren, Dr. Chip Rogers (wife Liz Rogers); granddaughter, Alex Daughtry; grandson, Drake Daughtry of Macon, Ga.; stepdaughters, Dr. Louise Cree Rogers of Charlotte and Carroll Rogers Walton (husband Gus Walton); grandsons, Wade, Johnny and Wes Walton of Charlotte; stepson, Duke Rogers (wife Carrie Rogers); and granddaughters, Francie and Jane Rogers of Raleigh.



She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Dale Ammons Richards (husband Dr. Tim Richards) of Charlotte; nephew, Matthew Neal Tugwell; great-nieces, Grey and Alex Tugwell, and their mother, Margaret Farnham Tugwell of Charlotte; and nephew, Tyler Neal Ammons of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church. An interment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will then receive guests.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal and Galilee Ministries.



