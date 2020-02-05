Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Barnwell Cooler. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Presbyterian Church 3115 Providence Road Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Trinity Presbyterian Church 3115 Providence Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Barnwell Cooler, 92, of Charlotte, NC passed away surrounded by love and comforted by family on February 1, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital after an extended illness. "Betty Lynn" was born in Burlington, NC on April 27, 1927, the daughter of Robert William and Willard Smith Barnwell. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1944. Betty attended Salem College in Winston-Salem and Richmond Professional Institute in Richmond, VA, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1949. Upon graduation, she moved to Charlotte and worked as a commercial artist until 1957. Betty married Harold L. Cooler in 1955, and together they raised four children. She worked side by side with Harold as the business manager of Cooler & Associates architectural firm. Betty was a devoted member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, teaching and volunteering in various capacities throughout the years. Her faith, humor and steadfast support touched all who knew her.



Betty is survived by two sons, Colin Cooler of Charlotte, NC; Jonathan Cooler and wife Nancy of Saluda, NC; daughter, Bonnie Ogden and husband Gregory of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Elle Cooler and John Hazleton III; and her brother, Pete Barnwell and wife Lana of Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold L. Cooler, daughter Lynn Louise, and granddaughter Carly.



A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, February 9th at 2:00pm. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center" (





Betty Barnwell Cooler, 92, of Charlotte, NC passed away surrounded by love and comforted by family on February 1, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital after an extended illness. "Betty Lynn" was born in Burlington, NC on April 27, 1927, the daughter of Robert William and Willard Smith Barnwell. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1944. Betty attended Salem College in Winston-Salem and Richmond Professional Institute in Richmond, VA, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1949. Upon graduation, she moved to Charlotte and worked as a commercial artist until 1957. Betty married Harold L. Cooler in 1955, and together they raised four children. She worked side by side with Harold as the business manager of Cooler & Associates architectural firm. Betty was a devoted member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, teaching and volunteering in various capacities throughout the years. Her faith, humor and steadfast support touched all who knew her.Betty is survived by two sons, Colin Cooler of Charlotte, NC; Jonathan Cooler and wife Nancy of Saluda, NC; daughter, Bonnie Ogden and husband Gregory of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Elle Cooler and John Hazleton III; and her brother, Pete Barnwell and wife Lana of Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold L. Cooler, daughter Lynn Louise, and granddaughter Carly.A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, February 9th at 2:00pm. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center" ( www.theivey.com ). Hankins & Whittington Funeral is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close