Betty Beach Allen, 92, passed away on November 11, 2019
Born on March 20, 1927, in Morganton, NC, Betty was the daughter of the late Olin F. and Lucy Gibbs Beach. Upon graduating from Morganton High School, she moved to Charlotte, NC. She was a member of Plaza Presbyterian Church where she was previously a member of the choir, director of the children's choir and led the Jolly Elders Group. She was also a former cast member in the Plaza Players Dinner Theater, Mint Hill Dinner Theater and Pineville Dinner Theater.
She was a former Life Underwriter for Penn Mutual Life Insurance for 28 years. She was elected as the first president of the local chapter of Women Life Underwriters. She qualified for
Top Club six times between 1971-1979, and was a special qualifier for Royal Blue for four years. She also was a Life Qualifying Member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Eulitt and her brother Leroy (Bud) Beach. She is survived by her children Andrea Allen Huffman of Charlotte, Robert Milton Allen, Jr. (Debbie) of Stanfield, Edmund Lawrence Allen (Lisa) of Stanfield, Pamela Allen Taylor (Terry) of Morganton, 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and 6 step children, Paul Ward Eulitt (Sherry), Mary Ellen McDonald (Bruce), Madeleine Lowery (Guy), Mary Mercedes Eulitt, Ward Maynard Eulitt, and Luke Matthew Eulitt.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Plaza Presbyterian Church, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Receiving of friends will be from 11:00-11:45 am with a service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Plaza Presbyterian Church, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 14, 2019