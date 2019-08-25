Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cook Shannon. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Cook Shannon passed away Monday evening, August 19, 2019. She was 94 years old.



A proud native of Lancaster County, SC, Betty spent her entire career with Southern Bell/BellSouth, retiring in 1982 after 38 years of service. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Betty was a life-long member of First Baptist Matthews and a member of the Dorcas Philathea Sunday School Class. During her retirement, she enjoyed working with Welcome Wagon. Betty was affectionately referred to as Grammy, and her world revolved around her grandchildren.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Pop" Shannon, her parents, Manley and Mary Cook, and her sister, Mary Alice Byrd.



Surviving are her daughters, Pam Dodd and husband, Terry, of Simpsonville, SC, and Jackie Thomas of Huntersville, NC; and her grandchildren, Kendrick Dodd, Patrick Dodd, and Megan Warren and husband, Jacob.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Monday, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 27, at First Baptist Matthews, with Pastor Ron Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.



In addition to flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Matthews, 185 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



The family offers their most sincere appreciation to her caregiver, Sharon Davis, and the nurses with Hospice & Palliative Care, Lake Norman, for the love, concern and support given to Betty.



