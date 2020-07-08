Betty Curlee

Betty Chandler Curlee of Mint Hill, NC (86) passed away on July 4th, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
Betty is survived by her three sons and their wives: Samuel J Curlee Jr. and wife, Rhonda of Jacksonville, FL; Charles B Curlee and wife, Bianca of Charlotte, NC; Michael G Curlee of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Robert Belanger and wife, Tiffany of Jacksonville, FL; Leigh Ann Scovill and husband Matt of Jacksonville, FL; Lindsay Diaz of Jacksonville, FL; Renee' Ciccarello and husband Michael of Fort Myers, FL; Reanna Howard and husband Jacob of Cleveland, TN; Samantha Curlee of Charlotte, NC.
She adored her great granddaughters: Parker, Chandler, Charlotte, Lillie and Collins.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and love of her life, Samuel "Joe" Curlee, of Mint Hill, NC.
Betty was born on December 12th, 1933 in Ruston, LA, to her parents, Lillian and M.H. Chandler of Lincoln Parish, LA. She was the second oldest of six children and loved her big family. She graduated Choudrant High School and attended cosmetology school at D-Mar and worked as a hair stylist for 66 years.
Pallbearers will be her three sons, grandson, and two grandson in-laws: Sam, Brad, Mike, Robert, Michael and Jacob.
Betty was a great family woman and a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her family.
A private funeral for family is scheduled for Wednesday on July 8th, at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
