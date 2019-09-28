Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Elizabeth Sherrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Betty was employed by Duke Power as an accountant for 42 years. She was active in their softball program. After retirement, Betty followed her love to travel and visited many countries. She was also active in her church, Gilead ARP Presbyterian Church, Huntersville, NC.



Betty is survived by her sister Ann Helton of Lucia, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Nancy Jones of Mt. Holly and Helen Barker of Lucia; and brother Henry (Clell) of Stanley. Betty is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday, September 30, 2019. Rev. Keith Sherrill and Rev. Charles Barrier will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10am. Private interment will follow at Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC.



The family wishes to thank all the staff and nurses at The Huntersville Oaks who attended her with love and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.





Betty Elizabeth Sherrill of Stanley, NC passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Betty was born in Denver, NC on May 10, 1930, to the late Henry Francis and Edna Black Sherrill. She graduated from Rock Spring High School, where she was active in softball and basketball.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.