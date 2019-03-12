Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Grace (Moore) Jones. View Sign

Betty Grace (B.G.) Jones, 96, of Davidson, N.C. died on March 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, the only child of Alpha B. and E. C. Moore. She lived a significant portion of her life there, prior to moving to Davidson in 1987, to be closer to her three beloved grandchildren.



B.G. married her Miami University (Ohio) sweetheart, Robert B. (Buck) Jones, in 1944 and they remained devoted to one another up until his death in 2007.



B.G. always had an active and inquisitive mind. As an only child, she commented that at a young age, "books became her best friends." She was a grade school teacher; the co-founder of a library in her home town; and a member of multiple book clubs; a subscriber and avid reader of the Wall Street Journal (she quipped that she knew the difference between a stock and a bond) and, she penned several hand-written notes on a daily basis to family members, friends and acquaintances. She had a quick wit, was always upbeat, and a true and loyal friend to many.



For many years she and her family owned a home at Chautauqua Institution in New York where she enjoyed and soaked up the arts, religion, education, political discourse, music, etc. She and Buck also enjoyed traveling and visited several countries including: Argentina, China, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. They also hosted three Rotary International exchange students for extended periods of time at their home in Canton.



B.G. is survived by her four children, Christopher B. Jones of Charleston, S.C., Mary J. Guerrero of Rocky Hill, CT., Carol L. Jones of Davidson, and Dean Jones and his wife, Jane, and their children, Tanner, Nate and Sarah Grace, all of Charlotte, N.C.



B.G. lived her life to the fullest up until her last days and her favorite expression, shared with others multiple times a day, was "my attitude is one of gratitude."



A service to honor B.G. will be held and led by Dr. Robert Alexander on March 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow in Jetton Hall. DCPC was an important part of her life and she was thankful to play a role in the founding of the Intercessary Prayer Group which she attended faithfully well into her 90's. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Davidson College Presbyterian Church (100 North Main St., Davidson, NC 28036) or the Lake Norman YMCA (21300 Davidson St., Cornelius, NC 28031). The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Beamon and his staff at the Davidson Clinic for their love and care of B.G. over the years, especially during the last several months.

