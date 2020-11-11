Betty Griffith Graham

April 26, 1926 - November 6, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - On Friday, November 6, Betty Griffith Graham entered eternal life in the presence of God. She was born in Charlotte, NC, April 26, 1926, to Katherine Jett Griffith and James Marshall Griffith. Preceding her in death were her husband Walter Alvin Graham and three siblings, Jane Moore Viall, John. M. Griffith and Jack Griffith. She is survived by two daughters, Katherine Delane Bryant (Frank), and Gail Graham Schoonmaker (Bruce); by her grandchildren Noel Schoonmaker (Dayna), Heather Bryant Greene (Andy) and Rick Schoonmaker (Satoko); and her great grandchildren Maggie and Nora Schoonmaker, Marley Greene, and Alex and Hana Schoonmaker. Due to Covid concerns, only family will attend the graveside service, Thursday, November 12, at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Alvin. Noel Schoonmaker will officiate.

Betty dearly loved people. A lifelong Baptist, she was active at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she volunteered in the nursery for many years. She worked as a banker, but most of her life was dedicated to homemaking, to supporting friends and family, lifting them up in times of need. She volunteered for PTA and befriended children at the Alexander Children's Home.

Betty endeared herself to lots of people. For many, she was a "second mother" and for others, "a best friend". Her deep faith and abiding love for people expressed themselves through service, baking for friends, giving rides to those in need, and opening her home. Betty listened, encouraged, and prayed for friends and family. Her many acts of kindness remain a lasting tribute to her caring nature and goodness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church of Richmond, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23229.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store