1/1
Betty Griffith Graham
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Griffith Graham
April 26, 1926 - November 6, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - On Friday, November 6, Betty Griffith Graham entered eternal life in the presence of God. She was born in Charlotte, NC, April 26, 1926, to Katherine Jett Griffith and James Marshall Griffith. Preceding her in death were her husband Walter Alvin Graham and three siblings, Jane Moore Viall, John. M. Griffith and Jack Griffith. She is survived by two daughters, Katherine Delane Bryant (Frank), and Gail Graham Schoonmaker (Bruce); by her grandchildren Noel Schoonmaker (Dayna), Heather Bryant Greene (Andy) and Rick Schoonmaker (Satoko); and her great grandchildren Maggie and Nora Schoonmaker, Marley Greene, and Alex and Hana Schoonmaker. Due to Covid concerns, only family will attend the graveside service, Thursday, November 12, at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Alvin. Noel Schoonmaker will officiate.
Betty dearly loved people. A lifelong Baptist, she was active at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she volunteered in the nursery for many years. She worked as a banker, but most of her life was dedicated to homemaking, to supporting friends and family, lifting them up in times of need. She volunteered for PTA and befriended children at the Alexander Children's Home.
Betty endeared herself to lots of people. For many, she was a "second mother" and for others, "a best friend". Her deep faith and abiding love for people expressed themselves through service, baking for friends, giving rides to those in need, and opening her home. Betty listened, encouraged, and prayed for friends and family. Her many acts of kindness remain a lasting tribute to her caring nature and goodness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church of Richmond, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23229.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved