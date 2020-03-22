Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty H. Nichols. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty H. Nichols, (NeeNee, Nana), 84, passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville, NC January 15, 1936 to Alex and Lucy Watson. Betty was raised by Ed and Bertha Hickey in Florence, SC.



After graduating from Columbia College she married the late James Guy Nichols, Jr. They moved to Charlotte where she resided for more than 50 years.



Betty is survived by her only child, Michael (Lisa) Nichols of Charlotte and her two grandchildren, Alyssa (14) and Shane (12); as well as stepson, Rocky Nichols; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



Betty enjoyed spending her time at the beach, the mountains, and weekends at Gamecocks Football games. She was an avid Shagger and loved her weeks at the S.O.S. Following her husband's death in 1982, she remained very active and spent a lot of her time travelling with her friends to many places around the globe. She especially cherished her time with the nieces. She was never known to be without a dog, even up until the end her dog, Joey was at her side. Betty was a devoted UNC Tar Heel Fan.



Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and siblings: Evellyn Grimsley, Mary Elizabeth Carroll, Edna Smith, Betty Lou Parrott, and Bubba Hickey and a very special friend, Joel Wall.



The family would like to extend a huge thanks to the homecare agency, Right at Home Care of Gastonia. Special thanks to Bill Osborne, Christine Wyatt, Denise Brown, and Samuel Jordan who provided excellent care in Betty's last three years.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or a .



Condolences may be offered at





