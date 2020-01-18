Betty Ilene Haisley ASHEVILLE - Betty Ilene Haisley, 92, went to heaven on January 16, 2020, at the Care Partners Solace Center. Betty was born to David and Lillie Weaver in Fairmount, Indiana, on March 12, 1927. She is preceded in death by her five siblings; and her husband of 61 years, Keith Haisley. After retiring to Florida, Betty and Keith enjoyed traveling, riding bikes and spending time with family. Betty loved playing bridge with her friends. People she met were drawn to her sharp wit and giving nature. Her children will miss their wonderful mother. Betty is survived by Mariann (Mike) Smith, of Clyde, NC; Chuck (Kady) Haisley, of Boulder, CO; Paul (Jill) Haisley, of Charlotte, NC; Susan Haisley, of Roanoke, VA; and four granddaughters, Lauren Haisley, Quinn Haisley, Morgan Haisley, and Taylor Trent. The family wants to thank the staff of Haywood Lodge for the loving care they gave their mother. At Betty's request, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805-2445; or In Touch Ministries, PO Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 18, 2020