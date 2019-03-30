Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Higgins Deitz. View Sign

Betty Higgins Deitz, 93, of Belmont passed away March 27, 2019. She was born January 7, 1926 in Forest City, NC, a daughter of the late Max Higgins and Myrtle Tate Higgins.



Betty was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working with the altar guild. She led several Girl Scout troops and served as president of the Pioneer Girl Scout Council during the building campaign for Golden Valley Girl Scout Camp.



Survivors of Betty include her daughter, Ellen Deitz Tucker, and husband David of Monterey, CA; son, Daniel Clyde Deitz, and wife Teri of Fletcher, NC; grandchildren, Nathan Tucker of Philadelphia, and Sarah Tucker of Seattle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clyde Jackson Deitz; daughter, Donna Jean Deitz; and sisters, Doris Lauten, Patricia Jefferson, Margaret Bryan, and Mary Jane Sevier. The family is deeply grateful to Betty's dedicated team of caregivers, led by Earleen Harris.



The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church of Belmont from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 .



A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the church with Reverend George Ragsdale officiating. Committal will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 807 S Point Rd, Belmont, NC 28012; the Veterans Healing Garden, Mt. Holly Farmers Market, P.O. Box 352, Mount Holly, NC 28120; or Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012.



Condolence messages may be left online at

Betty Higgins Deitz, 93, of Belmont passed away March 27, 2019. She was born January 7, 1926 in Forest City, NC, a daughter of the late Max Higgins and Myrtle Tate Higgins.Betty was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working with the altar guild. She led several Girl Scout troops and served as president of the Pioneer Girl Scout Council during the building campaign for Golden Valley Girl Scout Camp.Survivors of Betty include her daughter, Ellen Deitz Tucker, and husband David of Monterey, CA; son, Daniel Clyde Deitz, and wife Teri of Fletcher, NC; grandchildren, Nathan Tucker of Philadelphia, and Sarah Tucker of Seattle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clyde Jackson Deitz; daughter, Donna Jean Deitz; and sisters, Doris Lauten, Patricia Jefferson, Margaret Bryan, and Mary Jane Sevier. The family is deeply grateful to Betty's dedicated team of caregivers, led by Earleen Harris.The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church of Belmont from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 .A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the church with Reverend George Ragsdale officiating. Committal will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 807 S Point Rd, Belmont, NC 28012; the Veterans Healing Garden, Mt. Holly Farmers Market, P.O. Box 352, Mount Holly, NC 28120; or Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012.Condolence messages may be left online at www.mcleanfuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Deitz family. Funeral Home McLean Funeral Directors

700 South New Hope Road

Gastonia , NC 28054

(704) 865-3451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close