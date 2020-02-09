Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Howell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Sue Howell CHARLOTTE - Betty Sue Howell (Schoeneck) of Charlotte N.C., aged 90, died on Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence, after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's. The daughter of the late George Frank Schoeneck and Clara Lorraine "Lori" Schoeneck (Hardister) of Charlotte, Betty was born in Pulaski Arkansas and grew up in Little Rock. She moved with her parents to Charlotte N.C. from Little Rock in 1945, graduating from Central High School in the class of 1947. After graduation, she went on to study Engineering and Art at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) where she was Vice President of the Phi Mu Sorority and graduated in 1951. At Auburn, she met Rogers Glenn "Rog" Howell, a mechanical engineering student, class of 1950. They married 11 August 1951 and had four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Betty delighted in being busy and productive. In addition to her roles of wife and mother, over the years she also worked outside the home in technical and creative fields as a commercial artist, draftsperson, building inspector, cartographer, electrical and instrumentation designer. After returning to live in Charlotte in 1988, she worked full time until retirement at age 74 at Chas. T. Main Engineering and Parsons Corporation. During this time she became an active member of Sharon Presbyterian Church, serving as Treasurer for her Circle and likewise for many years of her retirement as an overnight hostess for the church's emergency shelter, Room in the Inn. During her working life and well into her retirement she also indulged her love of travel, organizing trips in the U.S. and abroad with family and friends. Predeceased by her brother, George William Schoeneck, and by her husband, Rog, Betty is survived by their four children: Shilon Howell of Charlotte N.C. and her family; Schoeneck Kimsey "Nick" Howell, his wife Marie Howell (Barr) of Roxboro N.C., and their family; Rogers Glenn "Chip" Howell, Victoria Howell (Wagstaff) of Charlotte N.C., and their family; also daughter Amanda Howell of Brisbane, Australia. A memorial service will be held for Betty in the Chapel of Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, N.C. 28210, today, Sunday 9 February 3-5 PM.

