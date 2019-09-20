Betty "Blake" Howie Eason, 83, passed away Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at home with her daughters by her side. Born in Monroe, NC on January 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Raeford S. and Betty Threatt Howie, she graduated from Central High School in Charlotte. She was employed as a church secretary at several local churches over the years, the last being Plaza Presbyterian Church. Blake was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, and she enjoyed gardening, square dancing and was an avid reader. Blake was preceded in death by her husband, Baxter "Neal" Eason and two brothers, Joseph S. Howie and Robert L. Howie. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Shari Hord and husband, Randy of Harrisburg, NC and Lori Weaver and husband, Michael of Waynesville, NC; and 2 grandchildren, Grant and Jordan Weaver. She is also survived by sister-in-law Judie Howie, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will gather at a later date for a private celebration of her life. Any memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 20, 2019