Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412

Betty, 72, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.



A graduate of Kenmore High School in Akron Ohio, Betty continued her education at Kent State University (KSU) where she received a degree in Nursing.



She lived in Cincinnati, OH fourteen years, and has been a resident of Charlotte, NC since 1999.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sagedy; and parents, Herman and Caroline Herhold.



She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathy Herhold of Norton, OH; nieces, Emily Bois and Kelly Sherman; nephew, Matt Buckson; and cousins, Ron and Cheryl Buckson of Partage Lake, OH.



A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10th at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210, where family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.



A funeral service will also be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12th, at Anthony Funeral Home, 1900 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



A special thanks is expressed to the caregivers of Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, Home Instead, and Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville for the excellent care given to Betty.



Donations may be made to the .



Condolences may be offered at

