Betty Jane Summer Hunt, 93, died Thursday July 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC following a short period of declining health. She was born on September 8, 1925 in Cherryville, NC, the daughter of the late Thomas Carlisle (T.C.) and Bess Kendrick Summer. She earned her degree in Home Economics from Woman's College (UNCG) in 1946 and was Head Dietitian of Gaston Memorial Hospital until her marriage to the late Glenn Davis Hunt of Dallas, NC in 1949. They were married for 61 years until his passing in 2010.



Betty was a loving wife; a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; a dedicated friend; as well as a passionate sports fan. She was an active member of Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte for almost 50 years where she was awarded the Presbyterian Women of the Church Honorary Life Member Certificate. Along with the devoted service to her church, Betty was also known for her chocolate Devil's Food Cakes and Butter Mints!



In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Carlyle Summer, Benjamin Summer, and George Summer; and sisters, Mary Helen Cargill and Margaret Wilkerson. She is survived by her 5 children: Jane Hunt of Raleigh, NC; Marsha Efland (Douglas) of Efland, NC; Susan Miller of Waxhaw, NC; Robert Hunt (Merja) of Oak Island, NC; and Marc Hunt of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betsy) Summer of Chapel Hill, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Charlotte, NC. The 11:00AM service will be followed by a graveside service, with visitation afterwards in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Arbor Acres Employee Fund, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; or to Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Arbor Acres for their care and love of Betty during her time there.





Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019

