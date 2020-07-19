1/1
Betty Jane (Keistler) King
1927 - 2020
Betty Jane Keistler King of Dunwoody GA died peacefully on July 16th. Born on January 17, 1927 the daughter of the late Ethel Severs Keistler and Joseph Lloyd Keistler of Charlotte NC. She grew up in Charlotte, the 4th generation of both the Severs and Keistler families. Her parents moved to Wesley Heights in 1926 where Betty attended the local schools and Queens University of Charlotte. She was a member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and was active in the youth programs. On June 11, 1955 she married George Dewey King Jr. They lived briefly at Auburn Al, while he finished college with a decree in Civil Engineering. The young couple then moved to Atlanta and eventually made their home in Dunwoody. George died in 2017 after 62 years of marriage. George and Betty were both continually active in their only child, George III (Chip)'s, life with activities and trips with the Dunwoody HS band and booster club. She remained an Auburn University fan as Chip graduated from their also. She was a member of the Dunwoody Neighbors Club for many years. Betty also loved to travel, working in her flower garden, decorating her home, and shopping. One of her greatest pleasures was to gather her family together to celebrate birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas. Her faith was her guiding force in her life, and she loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She had so many blessings and her devotion to her husband and son showed in all she did for them their entire lives. Her greatest joy and she would say "the love of her life" came from the birth of her only grandchild, Amanda Darlene King, in 2004. Amanda will be a Junior in the fall at Whitefield Academy but plans to attend Auburn University when she graduates. Betty is survived by her son, George Dewey King III (Chip), his wife Melanie and their daughter Amanda of Smyrna GA. Betty will be buried in a private ceremony at the Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meyers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte NC 28207 or at their website: meyersparkumc.org/give in memory of Betty Keistler King.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
