Mrs. Betty Jean Babb, 73 of Charlotte, passed away on February 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses-Ballantyne. Visitation from 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. Burial at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at National Cemetery, Salisbury. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 23, 2019