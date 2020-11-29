Betty Jean Crowder Turner
February 27, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Betty Jean Crowder Turner, 86, of Charlotte, NC, went to be with her Lord on November 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Pineville.
Betty was born in Virginia, on February 27, 1934 to Reverend Robert and Edith Turner. After graduating from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, she attended Flora Macdonald College in Red Springs, NC, where she graduated valedictorian.
After graduation, she enjoyed a long career with, and retired from, the Mecklenburg County Government Office.
On May 5, 1962, she married Charles Crowder at Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte. Her father, Reverend Robert Turner officiated the ceremony. During their 44 years of marriage, they enjoyed being outdoors gardening and spending time on the water boating and fishing.
Betty was a longtime member of Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with friends, and caring for her dogs, which she loved dearly.
Betty joins her husband, her parents and her brother, Bob in Heaven. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Amelia Turner; nephews, Chad (Luci) Turner, Bryan (Jessica) Turner, and Trent (Mindy) Turner; as well as her stepson, Kenneth (Margaret); step-grandson, Jonathan; and two step-great grandchildren, Mackinzie and Lucas. In addition, she is survived by her dear friends, Max and Wendy McCreery, and their son, Coleman. Max, Wendy, and Coleman were the children and grandchild that Betty never had, and their love and devotion for Betty were such an amazing blessing to her.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Carolina School for the Deaf or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.