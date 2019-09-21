Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Mullis Flow. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jo Mullis Flow left this world Thursday evening, September 19, 2019.



She was born July 11, 1930, to the late Reuben James Mullis and Eunice Bartlett Mullis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy B. Flow, her oldest daughter, Theresa Flow Mobley, and a dear brother, Richard Lee Mullis.



Survived are her sister, Jean Barbee (Jim); brothers, James Mullis (Jenny) and Johnny Mullis (Darlene); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Flowe, Ann Austin and Jesse Flowe; brothers-in-law, Tommy Flowe (Lynda), Jerry Evans (Kelly), and Dick Evans (Harriett); granddaughters, Heather Peagler (Seth), Shawn Daughhetee (Adam); grandsons, Seth Reynolds (India) and Blair Mobley. Also surviving are her daughter, Sandy Reynolds; and two much loved sons-in-law, Bobby Reynolds and Eddie Mobley.



Though Betty's mind was forgetting many things, she never forgot Jesus Christ and the tremendous sacrifice He made in giving His life a ransom for her's. As Billy Graham often said, "Christ came for the whole world." Let that be Betty's legacy, a life well lived for Jesus Christ that was full and blessed, making her the great woman that we all knew and loved.



The family offers a very special thanks to Dr. Tyler Dickson for his outstanding care, two earthly angels, Stacey Thompson and Anisha James, and each and every doctor, caring nurse and CNA at Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. The family also offers her caregiver, Tammy Bridges their most sincere appreciation for the loving care she provided.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, at Idlewild Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.



Memorials may be made to Idlewild Baptist Church, 12701 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105.



Condolences may be offered at

Betty Jo Mullis Flow left this world Thursday evening, September 19, 2019.She was born July 11, 1930, to the late Reuben James Mullis and Eunice Bartlett Mullis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy B. Flow, her oldest daughter, Theresa Flow Mobley, and a dear brother, Richard Lee Mullis.Survived are her sister, Jean Barbee (Jim); brothers, James Mullis (Jenny) and Johnny Mullis (Darlene); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Flowe, Ann Austin and Jesse Flowe; brothers-in-law, Tommy Flowe (Lynda), Jerry Evans (Kelly), and Dick Evans (Harriett); granddaughters, Heather Peagler (Seth), Shawn Daughhetee (Adam); grandsons, Seth Reynolds (India) and Blair Mobley. Also surviving are her daughter, Sandy Reynolds; and two much loved sons-in-law, Bobby Reynolds and Eddie Mobley.Though Betty's mind was forgetting many things, she never forgot Jesus Christ and the tremendous sacrifice He made in giving His life a ransom for her's. As Billy Graham often said, "Christ came for the whole world." Let that be Betty's legacy, a life well lived for Jesus Christ that was full and blessed, making her the great woman that we all knew and loved.The family offers a very special thanks to Dr. Tyler Dickson for his outstanding care, two earthly angels, Stacey Thompson and Anisha James, and each and every doctor, caring nurse and CNA at Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. The family also offers her caregiver, Tammy Bridges their most sincere appreciation for the loving care she provided.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, at Idlewild Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.Memorials may be made to Idlewild Baptist Church, 12701 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close