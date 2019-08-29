Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Rogers Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov 26, 1927 - Aug 26, 2019



Betty Carter, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, and a cherished friend to many, died on August 26, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was 91. A native of Charlotte and a lifelong member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, she lived out her faith daily by serving others in both her church and in the community. Her sense of service flowed naturally from both parents, the late Bruce C. Rogers Sr. and Mary Wise Rogers. From her father Betty learned great organizational skills and an analytical mind, which she put to good use while serving her church as the Pastor's secretary and Office Manager from 1976 until 2010. From her mother, Betty gained not only a compassion for others, but a beautiful and elegant sense of style.



Betty graduated from Central High School in 1945, attended Queens College, and then worked for the Esso Corporation until 1948 when she married her beloved husband of 71 years, Henry Morton Carter Jr. (Modie). She was preceded in death by a beautiful daughter, Mary Lynn Carter (1949 - 1998), and is survived by two sons, Roger Dean Carter (Leigh Anne) of Raleigh, and David Wayne Carter (Ann) of Richmond, VA. Betty is also survived by six grandchildren, Harrison Dean Carter, Jordan Henry Carter and Holly Elisabeth Carter all of Raleigh, and Ann Eleanor Carter, Claire Lynn Carter, and Mary Wise Carter all of Richmond, VA. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Bruce C. Rogers Jr. (Susan) of Salisbury, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Betty was a lover of all things vintage and antique. As her family grew and their furniture needs changed, she would rummage through old barns and antique shops to find the perfect items, and then set out to refurbish them herself. She loved to collect beautifully painted pottery and ceramics, especially anything with images of roses. Among her favorite items is a prized collection of antique lamps.



In addition to working both full and part time at Pritchard for so many years, Betty served her church faithfully as a volunteer on numerous committees and ministries throughout her life. Among her favorite areas of service was as a Sunday School teacher to high school senior girls for more than 25 years. In recent years as it became more difficult to attend church regularly, Betty knitted nearly 100 blankets which were used in Pritchard's Knit Wits ministry.



A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the sanctuary at Pritchard, 1117 South Boulevard, on Saturday August 31 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. If you would like to honor Betty with a gift, there were three benevolences close to her heart, The (in honor of her mother Mary Wise Rogers), Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church-Media Center, and the Sharon Towers Residents Assistance Fund.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





