Betty Johnson Sample
Betty Sample (95) went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Left to cherish loving memories are daughters Marian (Roger), and Frances; Son Billy; grandsons Nicky and Billy; niece Robin; nephew Andy, and a special family member Sandra Sample.

A private burial was held on June 22, 2020.

Memorials may be sent to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
