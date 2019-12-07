Betty "Joyce" Thompson Puckett, 82, passed away at home surrounded by her loving daughter, Denise, and a special friend, who was like a daughter, Sally Dean Howell, on November 30, 2019. Born on November 3, 1937 in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys Black Thompson. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Denise Puckett. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Thomas Puckett, and daughter, Jonsie Puckett. Mr. and Mrs. Puckett spent their lives together in Charlotte until the last four years. While in North Carolina, they enjoyed shag and square dancing. A memorial service will be held in honor of both Mr. and Mrs. Puckett on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 pm at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC 29566. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Care Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572; or The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2019