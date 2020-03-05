Betty June Sturman (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty June Sturman.
Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty June Sturman, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 18, 1925 to the late Robert and Alice Barker Hunt.

Betty was married to Julius Sturman for 65 years until his death in 2016. She is survived by two children: her daughter, Jane Burton and son, Mark Sturman.

She was a devoted mother, gentle and caring, with a great sense of humor. Betty was a woman of faith, an avid reader, and enjoyed music from the 30's and 40's. She was a member of the Eastern Star for a number of years. After Julius retired, they moved to Deerfield Beach, FL, where they enjoyed the beach and traveled extensively.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am on Friday, March 6th, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in Harry & Bryant's Chapel. Entombment will be held following the service at Sharon Memorial Park.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
funeral home direction icon