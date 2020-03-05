Betty June Sturman, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 18, 1925 to the late Robert and Alice Barker Hunt.
Betty was married to Julius Sturman for 65 years until his death in 2016. She is survived by two children: her daughter, Jane Burton and son, Mark Sturman.
She was a devoted mother, gentle and caring, with a great sense of humor. Betty was a woman of faith, an avid reader, and enjoyed music from the 30's and 40's. She was a member of the Eastern Star for a number of years. After Julius retired, they moved to Deerfield Beach, FL, where they enjoyed the beach and traveled extensively.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am on Friday, March 6th, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in Harry & Bryant's Chapel. Entombment will be held following the service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020