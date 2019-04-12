Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Kennedy Witmore. View Sign

Betty Witmore of Matthews passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born December 19, 1933, in Concord, NC, to the late Vander and Leatha Kennedy. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Jack Witmore, brothers Marcus and Otto Kennedy, and sisters Jewel Sifford, Cyiable Biggers and Carolyn Sides.



Betty retired from Presbyterian Hospital after working there for 35 years. While at Presbyterian Hospital she started the Medical Insurance and Benefits Department. Following her work at Presbyterian Hospital Betty started a small business helping others with bookkeeping, navigating medical insurance, and long-term care needs, which later became Witmore McElwee Agency. She enjoyed a lifelong dedication to serving clients and was blessed with loving friends from church and a wonderful caring community at Plantation Estates.



She was a member of Providence Baptist Church for 62 years and a member of the Esther Sunday School class.



She loved spending her time surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her two daughters; Pam Sheldon (Mike) of Atlanta GA, and Kathy McElwee (Frank) of Matthews and 4 grandchildren; Robert McElwee of Matthews, Ross McElwee of Charlotte, Elizabeth Sheldon of Raleigh NC and Katherine Sheldon of Atlanta GA.



A memorial service will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 PM. Dr. Lee Canipe will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd. Charlotte NC, 28211.



J.B. Tallent Funeral Service is assisting the family

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

