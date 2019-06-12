Betty Joyce Kiser Griffith was born on March 20, 1931 in Kings Mountain, NC to the late Augustus Sellers Kiser and Myrtle Sigmon Kiser. She was a graduate of Tryon High School and Appalachian State Teachers College. Betty taught at Berryhill School in Mecklenburg County, NC, before transitioning to being a full-time mother and homemaker. Betty was a member of Back Creek ARP Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and active for many years in the ladies circles and women's ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ray A. Kiser, and sisters Louise K. Seay and Ruby K. Simmons. She is survived by a loving family: husband of 61 years Paul M. Griffith, sons Aaron P. Griffith and Jeffrey L. Griffith (Becky), grandsons, Austin J. Griffith (Amanda), Parker M. Griffith, and a brother Fred W. Kiser. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Back Creek ARP Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28213. Online condolences may be shared through: www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019