Betty Davis Ledford CHARLOTTE - Betty Ledford, 89, of Charlotte, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in Garner. NC. Born June 10, 1930 in Waxhaw, NC, Betty was the daughter of John and Mary Davis of Waxhaw, NC. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John, and her husband William R. Ledford ("Bill"). Betty's life was not as much about what she did, although she did plenty, as it was about who she was. All that met her would tell you that they were better for the experience. She was a wife, mother, student, athlete, artist, teacher, mentor and trailblazer for women in the banking industry. She put her all into any challenge she chose to pursue and seemed to master each one. In the 1970's she focused her energy on playing golf and won the Women's Club Championship at Cedarwood Golf Club. She then returned to school completing her bachelor's degree at Appalachian State University and began her career as an assistant professor of photography at CPCC. Betty retired after 20 years as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Bank of America. Her career with the bank began when it was still NCNB. She became an integral part of the Corporate Communications Team serving on the bank's merger team developing and communicating the bank's mission statement as it began its expansion into NationsBank and ultimately becoming Bank of America. She had an uncanny ability to connect with people at every level from the maintenance crews to the Board of Directors and CEO. She was also a long time dedicated volunteer leader with the American Red Cross and was nationally recognized with an award for its "To Save a Life" Campaign. Betty and Bill were soulmates who met in high school in Waxhaw and were married for 59 years. After her retirement, they indulged their love of travel, hiking and the outdoors. They especially enjoyed hiking and her favorite quote was Mark Twain's "I'm glad I did it, partly because it was worth it, but mostly because I shall never have to do it again." Betty's best legacy is her family of whom she was most proud. She loved her children, grandchildren and was proudly referred to as "MomMom". Her goal was always to lift everyone up and make sure they knew how special they were. She is survived by her children, Mickey (Tina); Greg (Hope); Meredith (Ruthie); and Tris; five grandchildren; Troy, Marc, Justin, Brittany and Danny and eight grandchildren. In addition, are her special nieces and nephew; Ginger, Judy, Marie, Joanie, Susan and Stephen, and many, many friends. A private celebration of her life will be held in the future. Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.