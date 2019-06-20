Betty Lee Marley Sweet of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on June 17, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Her 92nd birthday was on June 16.
Betty was a 1946 graduate of Gastonia High School in North Carolina. She had a long and successful career in office and personnel administration, both in Memphis and Atlanta. Following their retirements in 1993, Betty and Ross moved to Maryville where they attended First United Methodist Church.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Donald Ross Sweet, parents John and Sarah Marley and brother Max J. Marley, all of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived by daughter and son-in law Jane and Bill Morton of Maryville, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Colleen Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi; brother and sister in-law Bill and Harriette Marley of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law Brad Trull of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces Leisa Price and husand Charlie, Laurin Austin and husband Barry, and June Danner, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; niece Carol Price of Clover, South Carolina; granddaughters Angela Haynes and husband Mark of Hernando, Mississippi; Jennifer Sweet of South Dakota, Miranda Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi, and 5 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Fairpark in Maryville for their care of and love for "Miss Betty". The family is also grateful to special friend Terri Bradshaw of Maryville for her love and support.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7pm with the Reverend Catherine Nance officiating. Graveside service and burial will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Maryville or to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019