Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lee (Marley) Sweet. View Sign Service Information McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc 220 W Broadway Ave Maryville , TN 37801 (865)-982-6812 Send Flowers Obituary





Betty was a 1946 graduate of Gastonia High School in North Carolina. She had a long and successful career in office and personnel administration, both in Memphis and Atlanta. Following their retirements in 1993, Betty and Ross moved to Maryville where they attended First United Methodist Church.



Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Donald Ross Sweet, parents John and Sarah Marley and brother Max J. Marley, all of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived by daughter and son-in law Jane and Bill Morton of Maryville, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Colleen Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi; brother and sister in-law Bill and Harriette Marley of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law Brad Trull of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces Leisa Price and husand Charlie, Laurin Austin and husband Barry, and June Danner, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; niece Carol Price of Clover, South Carolina; granddaughters Angela Haynes and husband Mark of Hernando, Mississippi; Jennifer Sweet of South Dakota, Miranda Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi, and 5 great grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Fairpark in Maryville for their care of and love for "Miss Betty". The family is also grateful to special friend Terri Bradshaw of Maryville for her love and support.



Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7pm with the Reverend Catherine Nance officiating. Graveside service and burial will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Maryville or to the .



McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812



www.mccammonammonsclick.com

Betty Lee Marley Sweet of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on June 17, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Her 92nd birthday was on June 16.Betty was a 1946 graduate of Gastonia High School in North Carolina. She had a long and successful career in office and personnel administration, both in Memphis and Atlanta. Following their retirements in 1993, Betty and Ross moved to Maryville where they attended First United Methodist Church.Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Donald Ross Sweet, parents John and Sarah Marley and brother Max J. Marley, all of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived by daughter and son-in law Jane and Bill Morton of Maryville, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Colleen Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi; brother and sister in-law Bill and Harriette Marley of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law Brad Trull of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces Leisa Price and husand Charlie, Laurin Austin and husband Barry, and June Danner, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; niece Carol Price of Clover, South Carolina; granddaughters Angela Haynes and husband Mark of Hernando, Mississippi; Jennifer Sweet of South Dakota, Miranda Sweet of Hernando, Mississippi, and 5 great grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Fairpark in Maryville for their care of and love for "Miss Betty". The family is also grateful to special friend Terri Bradshaw of Maryville for her love and support.Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7pm with the Reverend Catherine Nance officiating. Graveside service and burial will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Maryville or to the .McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations