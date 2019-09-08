Betty Lee Miller West, age 90, of Charlotte, formerly of Asheboro passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Carrington Place in Matthews, NC with her son by her side.
She is survived by one son, Henry "Hank" West, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews. She also leaves three angels on earth who she dearly loved, Shirley Thornton, Magda Taylor, and Emily Taylor.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. The funeral will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick McCraney and Rev. Lee Ellis officiating. Entombment will be in Randolph Memorial Park in Asheboro.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 8, 2019