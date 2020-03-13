Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou (Reid) Allen. View Sign Service Information Carl M Ellington Funeral Services 727 E MOREHEAD ST Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Reid Allen was born on the 31st of December, 1932 and went to her heavenly home on the 11th of March, 2020. She passed away with loving care at the Hospice of Union County. Betty retired from general office work from various local companies and was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. During her lifetime she was privileged and enjoyed working with the children. She taught Sunday School of all ages, Children's Church, Girl's in Action, Vacation Bible School and Mission Friends. She was also a member of the Church choir and WMU. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 14th of March, 2020 at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. The Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Sanctuary. Burial will follow in West Concord Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Helen Gladden; brother, Bobby Reid and his wife, Hazel and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins - including, Judy McCoy, her caretaker. Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Pearl Hill Reid and Hoyle A. Reid; two loving husbands: Lee Correll and Glenn C. Allen and a stepson, Wayne Allen. Memorials may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 3476 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027.





